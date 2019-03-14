Bomber blow: Joe Daniher ruled out with calf injury

Essendon forward Joe Daniher will miss at least the first month of the season.

He received a kick to the calf in a training drill and could miss as many as five weeks.

“Joe was progressing strongly in his recovery from an unrelated injury, so this soft-tissue setback is clearly disappointing for both him and the club,” Essendon GM of Football Dan Richardson said in a club statement.

“Joe remains positive and is committed towards his rehabilitation program as he works towards a return to the senior side early in the upcoming home-and-away season.

It’s another blow for the Bombers, who will be without swingman Cale Hooker during the opening part of the season due to injury.