Bombers fined $20,000 for late Daniher inclusion

The AFL has slapped Essendon with a $20,000 fine after the club breached AFL Player Regulations by playing Joe Daniher in Good Friday’s clash with North Melbourne without naming him in the 22 man squad.

The All Australian forward was a surprise inclusion in the Good Friday match as he’s struggled with a calf injury.

Essendon footy boss Dan Richardson said the club intended to keep Daniher in the reserves but the late change was unavoidable when the club was forced to act following an injury to ruckman Zac Clarke.

While he wasn’t a game winner, he was a handy inclusion kicking two goals in the Bombers thumping 58-point victory over North.

Daniher hadn’t played in the AFL since Round 7 last year and was sidelined for the rest of the 2018 season with Osteitis Pubis.