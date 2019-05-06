Booze ban: Why Steven May faces a ‘difficult’ conversation with teammates

Mark Riddell says injured Melbourne defender Steven May being snapped drinking in public over the weekend is “a bad look” for both him and the club.

The former Gold Coast Suns player has failed to play a game for his new team this season after suffering multiple soft tissue injuries.

According to Fox Footy’s Tom Morris, May is set to face disciplinary action from the club for drinking while in rehabilitation.

Riddell – who used to play Rugby League – says the teams he played for had a strict alcohol ban for injured players.

“You should be doing everything you can to get yourself back on the field as soon as you can,” he said.

“He’ll have to front his teammates and that’s the hardest part.

“You’ve let your teammates down.”

