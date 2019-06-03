Bosnich slams ‘disgusting’ people who had hand in Stajcic’s dismissal

Mark Bosnich says he’s incensed by the way certain members of the FFA’s board have treated former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic.

The body issued a former apology to Stajcic on Friday afternoon, stating his termination wasn’t as a result of behavioural issues as previously speculated.

Bosnich told Macquarie Sports Radio anyone who had a hand in his dismissal should be held accountable.

“For those who conspired and scheme to (get rid) of Alen Stajcic, you are disgusting,” he said.

“I can’t tell you how mad I was when I saw that.

“It’s really disgusting that you can sack somebody just because you don’t like the way they speak or you don’t like the sound of their last name.

“The FFA have been made to look bad by people who have brought this to their attention and forced them to make a decision.”

