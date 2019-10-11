Bozza reveals the potential signing of the year that could stop his former team

Football legend Mark Bosnich believes former Sydney FC star and Melbourne City recruit Josh Brillante could be the signing of the 2019/20 A-League season.

Brillante was an integral part of Sydney FC’s squad for three seasons helping the Sky Blues to win two of the last three A-League titles.

The Socceroos representative has been one of a number of key signings for City in the off-season alongside Craig Noone and Scott Galloway.

And while Sydney FC have recruited well, Bosnich told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime the 26-year-old could set the competition on fire this season and in doing so stop his former club from going back to back.

“They’ve recruited very well with a lot of creative players,” Bosnich said.

“Ryan McGowan, Alexander Baumjohann, Luke Brattan and Kosta Barbarourses have come in.

“But they have lost Josh Brillante who was integral part of their midfield with Brandon O’Neill which might prove to be a big loss this year.

“Josh Brillante might end by being the signing of the season that people don’t really want to talk about.

“They (Sydney Fc) are shaping up very, very well and Steve Corica has the confidence of having had his first season and ending up champions.”

The 2019/10 A-League season kicks-off with Adelaide United hosting Sydney FC on Friday evening.

Matt King/Getty Images.