Bozza slams FFA over handling of Matildas scandal

Fox Football expert Mark Bosnich has slammed the FFA over their handling of the Matildas scandal involving former coach Alen Stajcic.

Stajcic handed down a statement on Monday and has since addressed the media for the first time since his contract was terminated.

The 45-year-old noted that he was still unaware of why he has been sacked and that his reputation had been “ruined”.

News of Stajcic’s sacking broke almost four weeks ago and still we have heard no clear answer from the FFA as to why.

It’s a scandal which is threatening to tear the organisation apart and Bosnich says it’s time for answers.

“This is an absolute mess of nuclear proportions,” Bosnich said.

“I thought at the time there would be some damage to the Matildas brand, but after yesterday this is not only damaging the Matildas brand but the whole of football.

“If you don’t know, you don’t know.

“After the events of yesterday and the last three weeks, the pendulum has swung firmly in favour of Alen Stajcic.

“I thought he handled himself really well at the press conference.

“The FFA released their press conference, I thought it was wishy-washy.”

Since Stajcic was sacked, 17 Matildas publicly announced they were disappointed in the FFA’s decision and that they supported the coaching style of the former coach.

It’s a decision that’s left the Matildas in disarray with the World Cup just months away.

Stajcic carried the national team through one of the most successful periods in their football history before being axed.

The FFA have been contacted for comment.

The scandal has already claimed assistant coaches Paul Jones and Nahuel Arrarte, while Deputy Chairwoman Heather Reid has taken indefinite leave for personal reasons.

