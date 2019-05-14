Brad Arthur signs contract extension with Parramatta

The Parramatta Eels have re-signed coach Brad Arthur on a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2021 season.

With Arthur off-contract at season’s end, his future has been heavily speculated in recent weeks along with those of star players Clint Gutherson and Mitch Moses who are yet to re-sign with the club.

The Eels coach has won 63 of 137 games at the helm of Parramatta with a winning percentage of 46 since taking over in 2014.

Parramatta are currently eighth with five wins from nine games and play the Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday.