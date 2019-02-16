Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Brad Clyde, “The key drivers..

Brad Clyde, “The key drivers of culture are your leaders”

7 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
brad clydeCanberra RaidersJACK DE BELINNRL

Image: DEAN LEWINS / AAP

A legend of the game, Brad Clyde has seen the game of NRL change in his career and post career.

Serving on the NRL match review committee, Judiciary, and anti-doping tribunal Brad has an eye on the sport not many can say they have.

With a trouble-filled off season Brad gives his insight into how the culture of the game could change for the better and how his beloved Raiders look going into the 2019 season.

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83