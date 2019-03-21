Brad Fittler issues blunt message to Blake Ferguson

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has challenged Blake Ferguson to make contact with him as their feud continues.

The Eels fullback hasn’t communicated with the head coach since he brushed a team bonding day in December and after making his debut for the Parramatta-based club last week, he’s set his sights on making an Origin comeback.

Fittler told Macquarie Sports Radio he remained opened to talking to the 29-year-old following Ferguson’s reported interest in ending their stoush.

“I had no idea about it,” he said when questioned on his contact with Ferguson.

“Blake got my number so if he wants to chat I’m sure he can give me a call.”

