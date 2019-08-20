Brad Hardie lashes ‘toxic environment’ at Fremantle following Lyon axing

Ross Lyon and Fremantle have parted ways.

He’s contracted for next season.

CEO Steve Rosich has also left the club, 3AW Football’s Tom Morris reports.

1985 Brownlow Medalist Brad Hardie didn’t hold back following the news, telling Macquarie Sports Radio the sacking has been a long time coming.

“He’s created a toxic environment,” he said.

“It’s not a happy camp at all, he’s a self-promoter and he looks in the rear-view mirror far too much and refers back to his days at St Kilda.

“He’s got a very odd style of coaching, it’s a very damage control style first, winning the game second.

“I have to sit here and cringe on the east coast all the time because he has a lot of friends.”

Fremantle are expected to confirm the news later this afternoon.

