Brad Hardie shares who he believes is GWS’ future

The GWS Giants had a 2019 AFL Grand Final they’d probably like to forget.

Succumbing to the hands of the Richmond Tigers in front of a packed MCG, the Giants produced a season where they stamped themselves as a team that could be cemented in the top 8 for years to come.

Speaking with Trent Nikolic, 1985 Brownlow Medalist Brad Hardie states that Grand Finals where your leaders do not lift can affect the mentality of the whole team.

“When your leaders get smashed, it’s very hard,” shares Hardie.

Hardie believes that Stephen Coniglio and Callan Ward are the pieces for GWS to build upon with strong leadership,

“Coniglio and Ward are really the pieces for me,

“Coniglio is a leader of the highest order… (Ward) is a bonafide leader” states Hardie.

The Giants finished sixth on the ladder having defeated the Bulldogs, Brisbane, and Collingwood on their way to the Grand Final.

Image: Michael Dodge / Stringer via Getty Images

