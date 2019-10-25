Brad Hodge puts his hand up to be a national selector

Former Australian batsman and current Macquarie Sports Radio commentator Brad Hodge has put up his hand to become a selector of the Australian cricket team.

Hodge has been linked to the spot made vacant by Greg Chappell stepping down.

Speaking to Macquarie Sports Radio Hodge backed his ability to do the job, “I figure I’ve got the right tools to go about it”.

“It’s a role I’d certainly consider,” Hodge said.

“It’d certainly be a good space to work with Justin and the team for sure.

“What I bring to the table is what I’ve done currently… having coached, played, captained, managed.

“And understanding the strategic process.

“There’s a long process that you have to go through.

“I’m sure there’s plenty of good candidates out there.”

Click PLAY below to listen to Brad Hodge’s thoughts on the Sri Lanka T20 series, the role of national selector and the Australian captaincy.