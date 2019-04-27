Brad Rosen believes, “this team can win without Ben Simmons” 

Image: Julian Smith / AAP

The USA have been the ultimate powerhouse in the basketball world for as long as basketball has been around, with the NBA being bigger than the World Cup.

The Boomers will be put to the ultimate test when they take on team USA in 2 matches in August, and Brad Rosen, former Sydney Kings Captain sees this match being a lot closer than expected with an upset on the horizon.

“Everyone is available except Ben Simmons is the question mark… we will have an awesome squad”

A record 13 Aussies are in the NBA at the moment with house hold names like Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Jonah Bolden, and Matthew Dellavedova on the list to help out local talent from the ever rising NBL.

“Andrej Lemanis the coach of the Boomers, he has so much talent at his disposal”

