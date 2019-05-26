Brad Scott parts ways with North Melbourne

Image: HAMISH BLAIR / AAP

After 10 years with the North Melbourne Kangaroos, head coach Brad Scott has parted ways with the club in an emotional press conference on Sunday at midday.

With a 3-7 record so far the Kangaroos, Scott stated;

“I felt the time was right for the club to get the fresh air that it needs”

“North Melbourne, I will forever be grateful for what they have given me”

“There’s nothing but blue sky for North Melbourne with the stability and quality of leadership at board level.”

Rhyce Shaw has been appointed as the caretaker coach of the Kangaroos.