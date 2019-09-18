Brad Takairangi believes Eels are a different team after Storm Magic Round thrashing

Parramatta utility Brad Takairangi believes the Eels are a completely different team to the one that was walloped 64-10 by the Storm during the NRL’s Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium earlier this season.

It comes after Parramatta progressed through to the semi-finals following a 58-0 thrashing of Brisbane in front of a sold out crowd at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday.

Since that round nine loss earlier this season, the Eels have put together 10 wins from their last 16 games and now they face Melbourne in a sudden death semi-final.

Takairangi told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime his team are a completely different side since that loss.

“We’re a totally different team to that team that played in round nine,” Takairangi said.

“We’ve come a long way since then so we’re looking forward to going out there and really ripping in.”

The 30-year-old who has 167 First Grade Games after first debuting at the Roosters has played both in the forwards and the back this season, even playing on the wing at one stage.

Takairangi says he’ll play wherever his coach Brad Arthur wants him to throughout the finals series.

“Our backline’s probably our biggest threat and at the moment my job’s to plug any holes which might be caused from injuries or anything like that,” Takairangi said.

“I’m happy to play wherever Brad needs me.”

Parramatta comeup against Melbourne at AAMI Park on Saturday at 7:50pm with the winner to progress through to play the Roosters in a preliminary final clash at the SCG.

