Bradman & Packer – the Deal that Changed Cricket

World Series Cricket had a seismic effect on the game in this country.

Kerry Packer’s role in the split has been well documented, revolutionising cricket in Australia, to be enjoyed by fans decades on.

But less is known of the role played by Sir Donald Bradman in the coming together of the traditional and the revolutionary. It was early 1979 – a clandestine meeting between Kerry Packer and the Don, that ended a sporting war.

They brokered a peace deal that set cricket in this country on a path of unprecedented growth.

This fascinating tale of 2 titans of Australian life is revealed in a new book by ESPN cricinfo journalist Daniel Brettig titled Bradman and Packer –the Deal that Changed Cricket.

Former Australian captain and Macquarie Sports Radio cricket commentator Ian Chappell says “Daniel Brettig’s research and writing are worthy of a story that needed to be told to fully flesh out the modern history of cricket”.

Julian King spoke to the author Daniel Brettig about this significant moment in Australian cricket.