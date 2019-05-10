Brandon O’Neill says Sydney FC excited to continue rivalry with Victory

Sydney FC midfielder Brandon O’Neill says his team are excited to continue their rivalry with Melbourne Victory in their A-League semi-final on Sunday.

The Sky Blues will also be keen to avenge the heartbreak of last year’s shock semi-final exit at the hands of Victory who went on to win the competition.

This season has been coach Steve Corica’s first at the helm and he hasn’t had it easy with a number of big names departing, the pressure of an Asian Champions League campaign as well as having to manage playing at several home grounds.

However, O’Neill says his teammates are raring to go.

“The last four, five or six games against them have all been nail biters and a really good standard of football,” O’Neill said.

“I’m sure this semi-final over the weekend will be none different and we’re just excited.

“We really can’t wait to get out there, the lads were training this morning and you can tell there’s a finals feeling in the air.

“You can tell there’s a bit of buzz, a bit of excitement, the lads are joking and laughing.

“This is what you train all year for, this is why you want to play at the highest level possible here in Australia to get to these stages, to make sure you give yourself the best possible chance of winning and getting into the Grand Final.”

With the Big Blue always bringing the best out of both teams, it’s set to be a huge clash with Victory having won two of their three clashes this season so far.

Kick-off will be at 7:00pm AEST at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday with the victor to play the winner of Perth Glory and Adelaide United in the final next weekend.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.