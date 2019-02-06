Australian assistant coach resigns

Australian bowling coach David Saker has resigned.

“In discussions with David about the needs of the team, and the unprecedented schedule ahead, it became clear to both of us that this was the right time for David to step away,” Interim EGM High Performance Belinda Clark said in a statement.

The news comes as the men’s cricket team prepares for a packed 2019 which includes a tour of India and the UAE, a Cricket World Cup and Ashes series.

Troy Cooley will step into the vacancy on an interim basis for the upcoming ODI series against India and Pakistan.

Head coach Justin Langer wished him well for the future.

“David and I have had ongoing discussions over the past nine months about his role with the team, and we agreed it’s the right time to head in a different direction in the best interests of the team,” he said on Thursday.

“I’d like to thank David for his significant contribution, in particular in the role he has played in helping develop a core group of Australian pace bowlers.”

Saker had held the position since July 2016.