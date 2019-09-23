BREAKING: Nat Fyfe wins 2019 Brownlow Medal

Nat Fyfe has become the 15th player in AFL/VFL history to win multiple Brownlow Medals, polling 33 votes on his way to winning the award last night.

The Fremantle captain was the brightest light in an otherwise disappointing season, they finished in 13th position 12 points outside the top eight.

Fyfe is the first player to win the Brownlow Medal twice since Gary Ablett in 2013. He joins the likes of Chris Judd, Adam Goodes, and Bob Skilton.

The 28-year-old, who was also named captain of the All-Australian team, spoke of how he felt winning the medal.

“It’s a bit surreal and incredibly humbling”, Fyfe said.