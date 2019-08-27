Macquarie Sports Radio
Newcastle Knights Coach Nathan Brown to leave club, effective immediately

7 hours ago
James Willis
Departing Newcastle Knights Coach Nathan Brown will leave the club effective immediately.

Last week it was announced that Brown and the Knights had a “mutual agreement” that 2019 would be Brown’s last year in the Hunter region.

Knights assistant coach Kristian Woolf will act as interim Head Coach with two rounds to go in the 2019 regular season.

Nathan Brown joined Newcastle at the beginning of the 2017 season.

Macquarie Sport Radio’s Breakfast host Mark Levy joined the Halftime show and unloaded on the Newcastle situation.

“The players are running the assylum. I feel really sorry for Nathan Brown, this is just a dog’s breakfast”, Levy said.

Click ‘PLAY’ below to listen to the full interview with Mark Levy.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images

