Payne Haas suspended by the Broncos, fined $20,000

Brisbane Broncos young gun Payne Haas has been handed a four-week suspension and fined $20,000.

The 19-year-old learnt his fate on Wednesday after he failed to comply with the NRL’s integrity unit concerning two off-field incidents last year.

Mark Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast the Broncos have handled the unfortunate situation well.

“I’ve got to commend the Broncos,” he said.

“They’re rubbing out one of their best up and coming stars for the first four weeks of the season so they’re obviously taking a serious approach to it all.”

