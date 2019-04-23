Macquarie Sports Radio
BREAKING: Phil Gould quits the Penrith Panthers

2 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Phil Gould has met with the Penrith Panthers Chairman and CEO and has insisted his position as Executive General Manager Rugby League is now redundant.

Gould is expected to leave the club immediately with the board meeting on Wednesday to discuss the terms of his departure.

 

NRL.com reporter Michael Chammas says the Panthers board will meet tomorrow where it’s expected action will be taken by the board to remove Gould from his post.

“The writing’s been on the wall for a little while, we see the tension there between Ivan and Gus in regards to who is running the club, in the past they have been a few differences of opinion,” he told James Willis on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Phil Gould has had a long and successful time at the club but I think it’s reached a point now where they’re at a crossroad where they have different ideas over which way they want to go forward,

“My understanding is the club has been feeling this way for a long time, that perhaps Phil Gould’s work there is done.”

Click PLAY to hear more from NRL.com reporter Michael Chammas:

