UPDATE: Police launch raid on Darren Weir’s stables, arrests made

Police and racing authorities have raided the stables of leading Victorian horse trainer Darren Weir.

As first reported on the 3AW Breakfast’s Rumour File, federal police joined stewards in an early-morning swoop at Weir’s Warrnambool and Ballarat stables.

Weir, 48, is Victoria’s reigning premiership-winning trainer.

A one-time small-time trainer in western Victoria, his rise has been meteoric in the past five years, including the Melbourne Cup victor of Prince Of Penzance in 2015.

Weir has runners in five of the eight races at Mornington today, including two favourites.

Herald Sun racing reporter Leo Schlink told Levy and Riddell multiple arrests were made on Wednesday morning.

“There’s been three arrests this morning and a couple of items have been seized, including a gun,” he said.

“This has been a long-running investigation and we’re now getting to the pointy end of it.”

Click PLAY to hear the latest

RACING VICTORIA STATEMENT

Racing Victoria (RV) Executive General Manager – Integrity, Jamie Stier, has issued the following statement regarding the execution of warrants this morning by Victoria Police in Warrnambool and Ballarat:

“Racing Victoria’s Integrity Services team has been conducting an investigation into the activities of licensed persons in the Warrnambool and Ballarat areas. During the course of our investigation we sought the support of Victoria Police’s Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit on the matter, instigating their investigation.

“The Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit this morning executed warrants at properties in Warrnambool and Ballarat where they arrested three licensed persons for questioning. Members of the Racing Victoria Integrity Services team attended licensed stables to assist Victoria Police and to investigate potential offences against the Rules of Racing.

“As the matters are the subject of on-going investigations by Victoria Police and Racing Victoria we are not at liberty at this time to disclose the identities of the persons arrested nor the details of the investigations.

“Racing Victoria is committed to maintaining the highest integrity standards in our sport and, where appropriate, we will continue to work with Victoria Police on those investigations.”