BREAKING: Veteran Queenslander set to miss Origin decider

3 hours ago
Levy & Riddell

Queensland back-rower Matt Gillett is set to miss Wednesday night’s Origin decider.

The 30-year-old has been battling a groin injury since Friday but the Maroons opted to only reveal the extent of the complaint on Sunday.

Scott Sattler told Macquarie Sports Radio South Sydney’s Ethan Lowe will replace him.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll make the decision this afternoon,” he said.

“It looks like Ethan Lowe will be the person who comes into the squad.”

Click PLAY to hear the full story on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

