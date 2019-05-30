Brent Staker’s surprising tip for Rhyce Shaw’s first game as coach

Brent Staker is tipping North Melbourne to cause a major upset against Richmond.

In what’s been a turbulent week after Brad Scott’s sudden departure, Rhyce Shaw takes the reigns as caretaker coach for the rest of the season.

Richmond regain captain Trent Cotchin for the first time since Round 3 while North Melbourne name an unchanged lineup for tonight’s match.

Staker told Macquarie Sports Radio he expected the Kangaroos to lift in Shaw’s first game as coach.

“I’m tipping North Melbourne tonight,” he said.

“With the week they’ve had, they’ll come out all guns blazing.

“They’ll have a spring in their step and catch Richmond off the hop early.

“I’ll put the house on it.”

