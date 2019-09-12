Brett Finch responds to ‘vicious’ Stuart attack

Former NRL player Brett Finch is standing by his comments on Hudson Young following his feud with Canberra coach Ricky Stuart.

Stuart launched an angry attack at the “vicious” criticism of Young following his eight-game suspension for eye gouging.

But Finch isn’t backing down from those comments, telling Macquarie Sports Radio he was keen to move on following the public spat.

“I’m just moving on,” he said of the feud.

“I stand by what I said, I thought the act was poor and the fact of the matter is it’s not against the kid, it’s just what he did and I found it a low act.

“He’s been suspended now for a total of 13 weeks and he’s spent 12 games.

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)