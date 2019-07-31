Brett Lee reveals why ‘dangerous’ Pattinson could be Australia’s biggest weapon

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee believes a ‘dangerous’ James Pattinson could be Australia’s biggest threat in the upcoming Ashes series against England.

Pattinson is set to make his return to the green and gold from a string injuries for the first Ashes Test against the Poms beginning in Edgbaston on Thursday evening (AEST).

With Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon both certainties for the series opener and coach Justin Langer hinting Pattinson will play, it means either Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood could miss out.

Starc responded to his critics after a lean summer by finishing as the leading wicket taker from the World Cup with 27 wickets, while for Hazlewood he missed the tournament due to a back injury.

Lee who has taken 310 wickets in 76 Tests for Australia told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime Pattinson will be a massive threat, but he expects Starc to still play an important role this Ashes series.

“James Pattinson – he has been in good form,” Lee said.

“I have always been a fan of Patto, I think that he has a beautiful action (and) he swings the ball away and in England he has had some success over there in different county seasons.

“If he gets the ball over 90 miles per hour or over 140 odd kilometres per hour and swings the ball late he can be dangerous.

“I think the reason why they have gone with Patto (is) because of the conditions, the ball that they will be using and the success he has had over the last 12 to 18 months playing in the English conditions, he actually knows them very well.

“If the ball doesn’t swing and Starc does get the ball to swing, Australia could be under a fair bit of pressure because if Starc doesn’t strike early then he could leak a lot of runs, but I’m still a fan of Starc, I think he’s got a role to play in this Ashes series.”

In 17 Tests for Australia, Pattinson has taken 70 wickets at an average of just over 26.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.