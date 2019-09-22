Bring back the 5 minute sin bin? Former referee Greg McCallum says yes

Another week of NRL action has come and gone and decisions made by referees have come under fire yet again, mainly the sin binning of Manly star Jake Trbojevic.

In the 66th minute of Manly and South Sydney’s do or die clash Trbojevic was sent from the field for 10 minutes after he committed a professional foul on Dane Gagai.

The penalty has come under extreme scrutiny from the NRL community at large, and has led many to question if a 10 minute sin bin was too harsh.

Every week former NRL referee Greg McCallum joins Clinton Maynard on Full-Time to dissect all the action from the weekend’s footy. This week Clinton posed the question to him, should the NRL bring back a 5 minute sin bin?

During the 1980s when Greg was at the peak of his refereeing powers the 5 minute sin bin was still a part of the game, and he believes that having the option to send players off for 5 minutes “was the greatest weapon we had”.

