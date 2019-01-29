Brisbane Broncos players set to train with North Melbourne

Some of Brisbane Broncos’ biggest names are heading to Melbourne to develop their kicking skills at an AFL club this week.

North Melbourne’s head of player development Aaron Greaves set up the opportunity, with Anthony Milford, Kodi Nikorima, Jamayne Isaako and Andrew McCullough heading south to link up with the AFL club.

Daily Telegraph writer Michael Carayannis said it was a good idea, highlighting Cooper Cronk’s past work with Melbourne-based AFL clubs.

“I don’t think it’s anything new for NRL clubs,” he said.

“It’s not going to do any harm, the best kickers in the world are AFL players so why not?”

Click PLAY to hear more