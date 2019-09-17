Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Broncos, Bichel, and Beer

3 hours ago
Morrow & Thompson
full show

Broncos great Steve Renouf explained his scathing article on the club and Brisbane fans were still fired up after the huge finals loss to the Eels on Sunday.

Paine’s captaincy was the hot topic with former Aussie paceman Andy Bichel and sports broadcaster Glenn Mitchell.

Mitchell also had the latest from Perth on the Willie Rioli saga.

Plus, Resch’s ambassador David ‘Thirsty’ Morrow was proud to share the news of the beer being crowned ‘Australia’s favourite beer’ with the head of the appreciation society Greg Mowbray

Click PLAY to hear the full show:

Morrow & Thompson
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83