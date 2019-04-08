Broncos halves ‘inept’: Glenn Lazarus

Rugby League hall of famer Glenn Lazarus has branded the Broncos halves combination of Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima ‘inept’ while calling for his former club to give youngster Sean O’Sullivan a start.

Brisbane were thrashed by the Roosters on Thursday night and Lazzo points the finger at their under performing halves.

“The halves are the one that control the game, you look at any side and the halves are the most important thing these days,” Lazarus tells David Morrow and Matt Thompson.

“The game is a lot more intricate, a lot more complicated, and the halves need to be smart, the need to be thinking about what’s going to happen on 5th and last and the Broncos halves just aren’t doing that,

“I think it’s time to put one of them on the bench, or drop them, and bring Sean O’Sullivan in.”

20 year old O’Sullivan made his NRL debut for the last year for the Roosters, under the tutelage of Cooper Cronk, and was imported to Red Hill on a two-year deal.

Lazarus says it’s time to give him a crack.

“They brought him in to play in the halves, and they can’t lose anything by putting Sean in because at the moment, their halves are just inept.”

