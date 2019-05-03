Broncos set for a ‘long and very painful year’: Wally ‘The King’ Lewis

It was the season’s most anticipated grudge match.

Broncos vs Rabbitohs.

Bennett vs Seibold.

Old vs New.

And what a fizzer. The Broncos were comprehensively pumped by the Bunnies and Rugby League Immortal Wally ‘The King’ Lewis concedes the battle was lost before the match even started.

“Right from the opening whistle it was pretty evident that Souths were in the right frame of mind and as for the Broncos, they’d almost been beaten in the pre-match hype,” The King tells David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“The Battle with Bennett, it continues and [Brisbane] will claim it didn’t play any role in their performance but it really did appear as though they had almost been put off by some of the comments and pre-match banter.”

The 38-6 thrashing sees the Broncos slump to 1 and 7, their worst start to a season in the club’s history. Kodi Nikorima – the Kiwi test halfback – has been released from his contract to join the Warriors, while NSW Origin centre James Roberts is in a horrific vein of form and could be bound for South Sydney. The King says his former club is in an unprecedented position.

“It’s always been a club that’s insisted that a happy team is a winning team, that was one of the first lines we were taught at the Broncos,

“Don’t ever use excuses for a defeat, simply accept them and try to fix them next time around,

“The last couple of months have been a new brand for the Brisbane Broncos, they’ve even been getting a bit of poor support from their fans and a little bit of criticism has been coming their way,

“It’s certainly a new era and if they don’t fix it fairly quickly, it could be a long and painful year which leads to some tough times ahead.”

