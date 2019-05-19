Macquarie Sports Radio
Brooks Koepka wins back-to-back PGA Championships

2 mins ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Brooks Koepka has won the 2019 PGA Championship, his fourth major championship title and back-to-back victories of this tournament.

Koepka held his nerve to win the tournament by three shots from fellow American Dustin Johnson, whose late charge created high drama at the challenging Beth Page Black golf course in New York.

Koepka has now won back-to-back PGA Championships and US Opens, lifting the trophy in four of his last eight majors.

More to come.

 

News
