Brownlow medalist piles the pressure on Fremantle’s coach after more off-field drama

Brad Hardie says Ross Lyon has 10 matches to save his job.

Fremantle has endured a torrid run since reaching the 2013 Grand Final, having won just one final since and failed to reach the finals in three years.

And Macquarie Sports Radio host Hardie says Lyon’s position is getting precarious.

Asked how much time Lyon has, the 1985 Brownlow Medalist’s answer was fairly concise.

“Ten weeks,” he said.

“If they’re 2-8 after the first ten games, I think it’s ‘tada the goose’.”

The Dockers have also been dogged by off-field drama, including problems with boom recruits Harley Bennell and Jesse Hogan.

Bennell has been involved in a string of embarrassing alcohol-related incidents in recent years, while photos of new recruit Hogan seemingly drunk at a party recently surfaced on social media.

Lyon himself was embroiled in an allegation of sexual harassment last year.

Hardie said it’s not painting the club in a great light.

“You’ve got a couple of guys there with high profiles, who just aren’t toeing the line,” he said.

Click PLAY for the full discussion

Photo: Lukas Coch / AAP