Bruno Fornaroli exclusion wouldn’t happen in another code: Andy Harper

Fox Football commentator Andy Harper is bemused at the way Melbourne City has handled Bruno Fornaroli’s imminent departure.

The star striker hasn’t played since November, with City coach Warren Joyce sidelining him due to reportedly not meeting training standards.

The club recently signed Socceroo Jamie Maclaren as a replacement but Fornaroli won’t be allowed to leave until the end of the current season, meaning he faces another three months without any game time.

Harper told Breakfast Fornaroli’s banishing wouldn’t occur in any other sport.

“I can’t think of another sports competition where one of the stars would be allowed to rot like that,” he said.

“It certainty wouldn’t happen in the NRL or AFL – you’re talking one of the headline acts and the club is just allowing him to rot.

“They might have their issues but get them sorted, the club and the league can’t afford to have that sort of talent wasted.

“They’ve lost a lot of PR skin in this one – we can’t wait to see Bruno playing again somewhere.”

