Brussel sprouts, Boof’s ideal XI and will the Wallabies ever turn it around? Julian King and Darren Lehmann were all over it this morning 

3 hours ago
Julian King

Julian King has the coffee brewing and the candle burning from both ends on Weekend Mornings, as he was joined by former Australian coach and all-around legend, Darren ‘Boof’ Lehmann: 

  • Former Diamond Bianca Chaifled previewed Australia’s Netball World Cup final against New Zealand this evening, and couldn’t help but let us know about what she’s renovating next! 
  • Former West Tigers winger Joel Caine brought us up to date with the NRL and 3AW commentator Matty Granland with all things AFL. 
  • As well as co-hosting with Jules, Boof put on his selectors cap and gave us his Australian XI ahead of the first Ashes Test 
  • Former Tour player Larry Canning updated The Open in Northern Ireland and shared concerns that Shane Lowry may have an almighty collapse 
  • Former Wallaby Phil Waugh reviewed Australia’s embarrassing performance against the Springboks and asked, where to next for the Wallabies? 
  • And of course, test your knowledge in the weekend edition of the Sports quiz!

Click PLAY to hear more 

