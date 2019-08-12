Buderus opens up on ‘amazing’ Hall of Fame honour

Rugby League legend Danny Buderus will be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

Buderus played over 250 times for the Newcastle Knights, represented New South Wales 21 times and played for Australia on 24 occasions.

He’ll be joined in the Hall of Fame by fellow 2019 inductees Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones and Craig Young.

He’s widely considering one of the greatest hookers of all time.

“It’s an amazing thing,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio of the honour.

“The games come thick and fast and you’re always looking ahead and the moments to reflect are few and far between.

“I’m 41 now and been retired since 2013, I’m really enjoying retirement but the game’s given me a lot.

“It’s a bit bizarre waking up this morning.”

Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images