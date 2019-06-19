BUSTED: Collingwood’s Jaidyn Stephenson receives colossal ban for betting

The AFL has handed Collingwood young gun Jaidyn Stephenson a 22-match suspension, with 12 matches suspended, and a $20,000 fine over a serious breach of the code’s strict betting rules.

Stephenson placed three same game multi-bets in three separate matches which he was playing in, with the bet stakes totalling $36.

Stephenson self-reported to the AFL back in May sparking an AFL investigation.

The matches in which Stephenson punted on himself were against the Western Bulldogs in round 4, Essendon in round 6, and St Kilda in round 9.

The infringing multi-bets included legs for Collingwood to win, Collingwood winning margin, Stephenson to kick a goal, Stephenson to kick multiple goals, Collingwood teammates to kick a goal, Collingwood teammates to kick multiple goals, and Collingwood teammates to notch up a certain number of disposals.

Stephenson places two of the bets through a friend and placed one himself using a friend’s betting account.

None of the bets were successful.

AFL General Counsel Andrew Dillon said it’s the largest wagering-related penalty the AFL has handed down.

“Stephenson was cooperative and forthright when interviewed by the integrity unit and the investigation concluded there was no evidence to suggest there was any intent to influence the outcomes within the contest, in relation to the bets,” he said.

“The 12-match suspended sanction will apply for the remainder of Stephenson’s AFL career,

“There is no clearer instruction: AFL players, club and league officials are banned from betting on Australian Rules Football in any form. The rules are very clear – if you breach them, you will be penalised.

“Jaidyn’s actions have compromised the integrity of the game,” he said.

In a statement, Stephenson described his betting as “acts of stupidity” that he felt guilty about.

“It was an incredibly naïve thing to do,” he said.

“I’m embarrassed that I’ve let myself, my family, my teammates and our loyal fans down and I’m devastated that I won’t be able to pull on a Collingwood jumper for the next 10 weeks.

“I can’t change the past, but what’s most important is what I do next.”

More to come.