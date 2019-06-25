Buzz Rothfield’s big call on Dean Pay’s future at the Bulldogs

Daily Telegraph sports editor Phil Rothfield says Dean Pay’s won’t be at the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2020.

The Bulldogs are currently anchored to the bottom of the ladder, winning just three matches from 14 rounds this year.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Rothfield said Pay may not even see out the year.

“I can’t see Dean Pay surviving beyond this year and he might even go this year, that’s how bad it is,” he said.

“When I spoke to a very, very powerful Canterbury official last week, (they) couldn’t guarantee Dean Pay is safe, they’re saying we’re supporting him at the moment.

“If they lose by 30 or 40 points in a few games over the next six weeks, I think he’s gone.

Rothfield floated former Manly coach Trent Barrett as a possible replacement.

“Trent Barrett could come into the picture because he’s very, very close to the Trbojevic brothers,” he said.

“(Barrett) could be a magnet for those sort of players of their magnitude.

“It’s a sort of watch this space.”

