Cahill one of Australia’s great sporting exports: Levy

Tim Cahill has announced his retirement from all forms of football.

After retiring from internationals last year, the 39-year-old says he won’t seek another contract once his current deal with Indian side Jamshedpur expires at the end of the current season.

Mark Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio Australia’s all-time leading goalscorer is one of the country’s greatest-ever sporting exports across all codes.

“His record speaks for itself,” he said.

“He’s produced in big-game moments and he’s encouraged a lot of young people to take up the sport of football.

“I tip my hat to Tim Cahill, it’s been nothing short of a remarkable career.

“We’re all proud of him as Australian sporting fans.”

