Caine says “game is going past” Boyd

Image: Darren Pateman / AAP

“The hardest thing about coaching is when you see a player and you know their time is up,” says former West Tigers fullback Joel Caine.

The words Caine said after seeing Darius Boyd play in the Broncos 26-12 loss to the Knights.

In the game, Boyd had 7 Runs for 21 meters, as well as 14 tackles. He did, however, miss 3 tackles including one on Jesse Ramien which led to a try to Mason Lino. This added to a judgment error from Boyd who caught the ball off the reset doomed to go out on the full returning possession to the Knights.

“The world could probably see that Darius Boyd… the game is going past him.”

“As great a player he is… Jesse Ramien just flicked him away last night.”

Click PLAY to join the conversation: