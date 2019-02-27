Callan Ward says new rules will drastically change the game, confident star pair will re-sign

GWS Giants co-captain Callan Ward remains “confident” star midfielders Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio will re-sign with the club.

The pair come out of contract at the end of the 2019 season and their future has been the subject of much speculation.

But Ward told the Hour of Power their love of the club and city means he had faith they’ll pen a new deal in the coming months.

“I’ve spoken to them quite a bit about it,” he told Jimmy Bartel, Mark Levy and Mark Riddell.

“All I know is they love the Giants, they love playing for the club and love Sydney.

“They both seem pretty happy here so I’ve got my fingers crossed they’ll stay – they’re a huge part of our footy club and they’re really close mates of mine as well.

“I’m pretty confident they’ll sign.”

The AFL’s pre-season competition gets underway at IKON Park on Thursday night between Carlton and Essendon and with it, fans will get their first proper glimpse at nine new rule changes implemented for the 2019 season.

Ward said the new kickout rule – where defenders must now stand on the mark 10 metres back from the goal line after a point is scored – will change the way teams players more than originally anticipated

“All the new rules are going to change the game a whole lot, to be honest,” he said.

“We’ve spoken about four or five different variations of our kick-outs and even the new 50m rule, I think the game is going to be so much quicker than the AFL expects.

“We’ll see a bunch of things (with the new kick-out rule), I reckon they’ll be teams who try and turn the ball over really early but it’ll be hard because if you’re kicking out, you can seriously run 25 metres before you get any pressure.

“It’s going to change the game more than the AFL think.”

