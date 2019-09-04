Cameron keen to turn around ‘unacceptable’ brand of football

GWS Giants coach Leon Cameron has admitted his side were playing an “unacceptable” style of football a fortnight ago.

The Western Bulldogs beat the Giants by 61 points in Round 22, with the two sides set to face off in an elimination final on Saturday afternoon at Giants Stadium.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Cameron said he’s got great confidence in the team’s returning players to turn the tables on the Dogs and progress through to the semi finals.

“Confidence is built on personnel and form, we all know that,” he said.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had a rough trot and we put our hand up because we were playing a brand of footy that wasn’t acceptable internally but externally for our fans as well.

“We played a lot better brand against Gold Coast, even understanding where they sit on the ladder but Matt de Boer and Josh Kelly got some valuable game time – they’ve played a couple in a row now.

“We need to play with that level of cohesion and hunger that wins finals footy, the Dogs have got that at the moment and they’ve had it for five or six weeks.

“We need to build on last week and get those guys up and running really quickly because we know it’s cut-throat.”

(Image: Matt King/Getty Images)