Cameron Murray ‘shattered’ over teammate Cody Walker’s Origin axing

New South Wales star Cameron Murray says he’s shattered for club teammate Cody Walker who was sacked after just one game for the Blues.

Walker was hooked by coach Brad Fittler in the second half of his team’s 18-14 game one loss to Queensland after failing to get into the game.

However, he did return to have an involvement in the final try of the game for NSW, but it wasn’t enough to convince Fittler to stick with him – who instead decided to recall James Maloney for the do-or-die decider in Perth.

Murray says Walker will bounce back from his axing.

“I’m shattered, I actually haven’t had a chance to call him yet it’s been a busy couple of days for me,” Murray said.

“Hopefully I get some down time today to give him a call but from reports from Damien Cook he seems to be okay.

“It’s a shame, I guess it’s a roller coaster of emotions for him, he gets his debut and gets to be where he’s always wanted to be ever since he was a kid and now he has to deal with the disappointment of being dropped.

“He’s a strong man and he’ll deal with it. He’s got a really strong family base around him and everyone at the club at Souths will be really supportive of him.

“If there’s any positives you can take out of it, he can rest the body up. I know the boys back at club land have a couple of days off so it’ll be good for him to refresh himself and get his focus back at club land, so hopefully I get to ring him and see how he is.”

Both Murray and Walker have bee key reasons why the Rabbitohs are currently sitting in second position behind the Storm on the ladder.

State of Origin two kicks off at 7:50pm AEST on Sunday at Optus Stadium.

