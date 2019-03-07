Cameron Smith’s BIG call on Storm salary cap scandal

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith has dropped a bombshell on the eve of the new NRL season.

According to a report in News Limited, Smith wants the Storm’s stripped 2007 and 2009 premierships to be re-instated in light of Cronulla’s recent salary cap drama.

Melbourne lost the pair of premierships in 2010 after major salary cap breaches came to light.

But Smith said at the NRL’s 2019 season launch the Cronulla salary cap breaches were ‘reasonably similar’ but the respective incidents received different punishments.

“I don’t think the Melbourne Storm should get those premierships back,” Mark Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“But I would like to know how much the Sharks breached the salary cap by from 2013 to this current day.

“The NRL have come out and said it didn’t affect their title-winning 2016 season.

“I think (Cronulla) have cheated the salary cap, there are question marks over their premiership and I think we do need to know more about what happened and how much cheating there was.”

Click PLAY to hear more