Cameron White reveals when he believed Renegades could win BBL title

Melbourne Renegades batter Cameron White says Glenn Maxwell’s dismissal was the moment the tide turned during Sunday’s Big Bash League final.

The men in red won by 13 runs after steamrolling the Stars in five overs of carnage, where seven wickets fell for just 19 runs.

Previously, the Stars were cruising at 0-93 and looked to be coasting towards their maiden BBL title.

And the 35-year-old said his side’s fortunes changed rapidly after Maxwell was out.

“It probably wasn’t too long after I thought we were no chance,” White told the Hour of Power.

“When Maxwell hit that one up in the air, that was sort of the point (where we believed).

“The run rate seem to go from seven an over and them having (control) to looking up, seeing Harry Gurney bowling and the pressure building up and it escalated.

“Before you knew it, I thought we could win the game.

“It all changed pretty quickly.”

