Campese on Waratahs’ coaching gig: ‘It’s my time’

A surprising name has been thrown into the ring with the NSW Waratahs coaching job up for grabs.

“I think it’s my time in life now… coached overseas many times,” states Wallabies legend David Campese.

The winger and fullback famous for his “goosestep” played 101 caps for the Wallabies including his “player of the tournament” efforts in the winning 1991 Rugby World Cup campaign.

“It’s really about getting the players the skill factor and confidence that they can attack under pressure instead of just trying to hit the ball up under the pressure and not back our strengths which was our exciting backline,” state Campese.

He believes the All Blacks and Crusaders are sticking to a style the Wallabies used to play during the dominant era of Australian Rugby.

“They play the sort of rugby that we used to play, and I can’t see why we can’t do that,”

Club rugby is the best academy… get them all playing the same style get them confident, so these guys are hungry wanting to play for NSW instead of going overseas,”

Image: Bob Thomas / Contributor via Getty Images

Click PLAY to hear more: