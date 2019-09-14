Can any team realistically catch the Roosters or Storm? Gus says no

The finals are underway and Gus Gould is here to bring you up to speed with it all. Gus broke down the Roosters triumphant victory over the Bunnies, previewed what’s still to come in the first round of the finals series and touched on all the other issues plaguing the NRL at the moment.

Gus also crossed to former Chairman of the NRL Judiciary Paul Conlon to make sense of many of the decisions that judiciary board makes.

Download the podcast here.