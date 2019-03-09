Can the Boomers beat Team USA?

More than 90,000 tickets have been sold for a pre-FIBA World Cup series between Team USA and the Australian Boomers.

The two games, which will be played at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, could see Lebron James go up against Ben Simmons.

Simmons hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll play for Australia in the World Cup in China.

But either way, Team USA will be taking on Australia on August 22 and 24 later this year.

The US delegation led by National Team Director Sean Ford visited Marvel Stadium this week.

He joined Weekend Afternoons’ Clinton Maynard and Sam Stove, describing it as “awesome”.

He also gave an insight into whether our Boomers can beat the world’s best team.

