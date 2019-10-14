Can the Wallabies eliminate England again?

Australia defeated England to eliminate them from the 2015 World Cup, but face an uphill battle when they meet in the quarter-finals on Saturday night.

The Wallabies finished in second place after they lost to Wales in the Pool Stage, and since England’s match against France was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis a rematch of the 2003 decider will take place in the second round. Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights with Christian Jantzen, Fox Sports Rugby’s Nick McArdle admitted he has his concerns if Australia can win the match?

“England is going to be very tough, I’ve got my concerns”, he said.

“England seem very settled, and in all the areas that we still have doubts surrounding our line up and our abilities, and that’s the halves and the back row is unsettled, and even the back three there’s still question marks for us, they’re the areas that England have nailed down and have had for a long time now,” McArdle continued

McArdle also ran the rule under all the other quarter-finals which includes another 2015 Rugby World Cup rematch, with hosts Japan playing South Africa. The Brave Blossoms secured their maiden spot in the second round of a World Cup with a 28-21 win over Scotland.